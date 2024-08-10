Jonnu Smith 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jonnu Smith was the 25th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 0.7 fantasy points in Week 1. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this Miami Dolphins player.

Jonnu Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Smith's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 74.2 188 16 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 61.1 199 25

Jonnu Smith 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Smith finished with 16.0 fantasy points -- five receptions, 100 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0.7 2 1 7 0

Jonnu Smith vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Smith's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jonnu Smith 70 50 582 3 9 Tyreek Hill 171 119 1799 13 24 Jaylen Waddle 104 72 1014 4 8 Odell Beckham Jr. 64 35 565 3 11

