NFL

Jonnu Smith 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jonnu Smith 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jonnu Smith was the 25th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 0.7 fantasy points in Week 1. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this Miami Dolphins player.

Jonnu Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Smith's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points74.218816
2024 Projected Fantasy Points61.119925

Jonnu Smith 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Smith finished with 16.0 fantasy points -- five receptions, 100 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Jaguars0.72170

Jonnu Smith vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Smith's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jonnu Smith705058239
Tyreek Hill17111917991324
Jaylen Waddle10472101448
Odell Beckham Jr.6435565311

Want more data and analysis on Jonnu Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

