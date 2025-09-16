Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Running back Jonathan Taylor is looking at a matchup versus the 29th-ranked run defense in the league (150 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Taylor a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Titans? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Jonathan Taylor Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 99.24

99.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.68

0.68 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.17

7.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor has been one of the top players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking third with 18.7 fantasy points per game (37.3 total points). He is 14th in fantasy points among all players.

Through two games this season, Taylor has 37.3 total fantasy points, carrying the ball 43 times for 236 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 77 yards on five catches (five targets) with one TDs.

Last week against the Denver Broncos, Taylor carried the ball 25 times for 165 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and one touchdown with two catches (on two targets) for 50 yardswith one touchdown as a receiver, good for 27.5 fantasy points.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Titans have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Tennessee has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Titans' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

