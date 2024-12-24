Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will meet the New York Giants and their 31st-ranked run defense (142.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Taylor's next game versus the Giants, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Taylor vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 96.75

96.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.71

0.71 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.16

10.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

With 177.1 fantasy points in 2024 (14.8 per game), Taylor is the 15th-ranked player at the RB position and 38th among all players.

During his last three games, Taylor has 65.2 total fantasy points (21.7 per game), toting the ball 76 times for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

Taylor has posted 74.7 fantasy points (14.9 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 513 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 111 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 14 yards on three grabs (five targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Taylor's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Tennessee Titans, a matchup in which he tallied 39.8 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 29 carries, 218 yards, 3 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Jonathan Taylor stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, rushing 11 times for 35 yards (3.5 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Giants have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have given up a TD reception by 16 players this season.

New York has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to five players this year.

New York has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Giants this season.

