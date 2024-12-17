Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Tennessee Titans and their 12th-ranked run defense (115.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Taylor's next game versus the Titans, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Taylor vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 91.89

91.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.69

0.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.96

9.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 57th overall, as he has tallied 137.3 total fantasy points (12.5 per game).

During his last three games, Taylor has 28.9 total fantasy points (9.6 per game), carrying the ball 58 times for 238 yards and zero touchdowns.

Taylor has delivered 47.1 total fantasy points (9.4 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 103 times for 409 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 22 yards on five receptions (nine targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Taylor's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, when he compiled 25.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 110 rushing yards on 23 carries (4.8 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jonathan Taylor let down his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 12, when he managed only 3.5 fantasy points (11 carries, 35 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Titans Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Tennessee this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Titans this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Tennessee has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Titans have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

