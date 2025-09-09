Joe Burrow Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose passing defense was ranked 32nd in the NFL last year (257.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Joe Burrow Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.6

20.6 Projected Passing Yards: 288.86

288.86 Projected Passing TDs: 2.13

2.13 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.13

14.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Burrow 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this season, Burrow picked up 8.8 fantasy points. He finished 14-of-23 for 113 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Burrow picked up 37.0 fantasy points -- 39-of-49 (79.6%), 412 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 25 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 17 versus the Denver Broncos, which was his best game last year.

In Week 5 versus the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow recorded 33.8 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), with these numbers: 30-of-39 (76.9%), 392 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT.

In his worst game of the season -- last week versus the New England Patriots -- Burrow finished with 8.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 21-of-29 (72.4%), 164 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Burrow finished with 12.9 points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 234 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. That was in Week 8 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Last year, Jacksonville allowed four quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Jaguars last season.

Against Jacksonville last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Jaguars last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Jacksonville last season, eight players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Jaguars allowed a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Against Jacksonville last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, five players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jaguars last season.

Against Jacksonville last season, 17 players ran for at least one TD.

The Jaguars allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last season.

