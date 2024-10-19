menu item
NHL

Jets vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Winnipeg Jets are among the NHL teams busy on Sunday, versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Penguins Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (4-0) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-3)
  • Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Jets (-160)Penguins (+132)6.5

Jets vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (65.2%)

Jets vs Penguins Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Jets vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Jets-Penguins on October 20 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Jets vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The Jets vs Penguins moneyline has Winnipeg as a -160 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +132 underdog on the road.

