Jets vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Monday, the Winnipeg Jets face the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (8-0) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1)
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-122)
|Maple Leafs (+102)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (62.2%)
Jets vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +210 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -260.
Jets vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Jets-Maple Leafs on October 28, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.
Jets vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Maple Leafs, Winnipeg is the favorite at -122, and Toronto is +102 playing on the road.