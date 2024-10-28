menu item
NHL

Jets vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

In NHL action on Monday, the Winnipeg Jets face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jets vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (8-0) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1)
  • Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-122)Maple Leafs (+102)6.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (62.2%)

Jets vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +210 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -260.

Jets vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Jets-Maple Leafs on October 28, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Jets vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Maple Leafs, Winnipeg is the favorite at -122, and Toronto is +102 playing on the road.

