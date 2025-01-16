Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

In NHL action on Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Seattle Kraken.

Jets vs Kraken Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (30-12-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (19-23-3)

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-210) Kraken (+172) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (70.9%)

Jets vs Kraken Puck Line

The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +124 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -152.

Jets vs Kraken Over/Under

Jets versus Kraken, on January 16, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Jets vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Kraken, Winnipeg is the favorite at -210, and Seattle is +172 playing on the road.

