FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

In NHL action on Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Seattle Kraken.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Jets vs Kraken Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (30-12-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (19-23-3)
  • Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-210)Kraken (+172)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (70.9%)

Jets vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +124 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -152.

Jets vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Jets versus Kraken, on January 16, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Jets vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Kraken, Winnipeg is the favorite at -210, and Seattle is +172 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup