NHL
Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16
In NHL action on Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Seattle Kraken.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Jets vs Kraken Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (30-12-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (19-23-3)
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-210)
|Kraken (+172)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (70.9%)
Jets vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +124 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -152.
Jets vs Kraken Over/Under
- Jets versus Kraken, on January 16, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Jets vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Kraken, Winnipeg is the favorite at -210, and Seattle is +172 playing on the road.