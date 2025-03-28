NHL
Jets vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
The NHL slate on Friday includes the Winnipeg Jets facing the New Jersey Devils.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Devils Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (49-19-4) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-28-7)
- Date: Friday, March 28, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-176)
|Devils (+146)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (60.4%)
Jets vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Devils are -178 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +144.
Jets vs Devils Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Devils on March 28, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Jets vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -176 favorite at home.