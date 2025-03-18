FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jets vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are playing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Canucks Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (47-17-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (31-25-11)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-162)Canucks (+134)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (61.2%)

Jets vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +156 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -194.

Jets vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The Jets-Canucks matchup on March 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Jets vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Vancouver is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

