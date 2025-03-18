NHL
Jets vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Winnipeg Jets are playing the Vancouver Canucks.
Jets vs Canucks Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (47-17-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (31-25-11)
- Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-162)
|Canucks (+134)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (61.2%)
Jets vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +156 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -194.
Jets vs Canucks Over/Under
- The Jets-Canucks matchup on March 18 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.
Jets vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.