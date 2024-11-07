menu item
NHL

Jets vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

NHL action on Thursday includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Colorado Avalanche.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Jets vs Avalanche Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (12-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-7)
  • Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Avalanche Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-144)Avalanche (+120)6.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (66.8%)

Jets vs Avalanche Puck Line

  • The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Avalanche. The Jets are +164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -205.

Jets vs Avalanche Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Jets versus Avalanche matchup on November 7 has been set at 6.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Jets vs Avalanche Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +120 underdog on the road.

