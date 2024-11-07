Jets vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

NHL action on Thursday includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Colorado Avalanche.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Jets vs Avalanche Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (12-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-7)

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Avalanche Odds

Moneyline

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-144) Avalanche (+120) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

Prediction

Prediction: Jets win (66.8%)

Jets vs Avalanche Puck Line

The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Avalanche. The Jets are +164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -205.

Jets vs Avalanche Over/Under

The over/under for the Jets versus Avalanche matchup on November 7 has been set at 6.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Jets vs Avalanche Moneyline

Winnipeg is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +120 underdog on the road.

