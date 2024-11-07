Jets vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7
NHL action on Thursday includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Colorado Avalanche.
Jets vs Avalanche Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (12-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-7)
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Avalanche Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-144)
|Avalanche (+120)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (66.8%)
Jets vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Avalanche. The Jets are +164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -205.
Jets vs Avalanche Over/Under
- The over/under for the Jets versus Avalanche matchup on November 7 has been set at 6.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Jets vs Avalanche Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +120 underdog on the road.