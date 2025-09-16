Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Wideout Jerry Jeudy faces a matchup versus the 10th-ranked passing defense in the league (189.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Cleveland Browns play the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jerry Jeudy Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.99

61.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Jeudy is currently the 49th-ranked fantasy player at his position (151st overall), posting 11.7 total fantasy points (5.9 per game).

Through two games this season, Jeudy has totaled 117 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on nine catches (16 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 11.7.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Jeudy put up 5.1 fantasy points, tallying four receptions on eight targets for 51 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay is yet to allow a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Packers have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Green Bay's defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Green Bay has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Packers have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Green Bay has not allowed a rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

