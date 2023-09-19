Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Jerry Jeudy and the Denver Broncos will face the Miami Dolphins -- whose pass defense was ranked 27th in the league last season (234.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Jeudy worth a look for his next matchup against the Dolphins? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Jeudy vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.44

7.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.99

55.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy 2022 Fantasy Performance

Jeudy was 18th at his position, and 75th overall, with 137.2 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.

In his one game this season, Jeudy picked up 2.5 fantasy points. He had 25 receiving yards on three catches (five targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 14 last year versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Jeudy posted a season-high 25.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: eight receptions, 73 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jeudy picked up 19.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: five receptions, 154 yards. That was his second-best output of the season.

Jeudy picked up 1.2 fantasy points -- one reception, 11 yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 2 versus the Houston Texans.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Against Miami last year, five players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Dolphins surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Miami allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Dolphins allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Miami allowed six players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Dolphins allowed 26 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Miami allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Dolphins allowed two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Miami last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

Two players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Dolphins last year.

