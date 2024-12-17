Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Wideout Jerry Jeudy faces a matchup versus the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (239.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Cleveland Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more info on Jeudy, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Bengals.

Jeudy vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.11

66.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Jeudy is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (61st overall), with 133.2 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

During his last three games Jeudy has been targeted 33 times, with 25 receptions for 407 yards and two TDs, leading to 54.7 fantasy points (18.2 per game) during that stretch.

Jeudy has reeled in 37 balls (on 50 targets) for 634 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 83.4 fantasy points (16.7 per game) during that timeframe.

The high point of Jeudy's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the Denver Broncos, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 31.5 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed nine balls (on 13 targets) for 235 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Jerry Jeudy delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.6 points) in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, hauling in one ball for 16 yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed nine players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown reception by 25 players this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Cincinnati this year.

Four players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

