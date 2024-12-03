Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is looking at a matchup against the 19th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (220.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Jeudy's next game against the Steelers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Jeudy vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.22

64.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

With 110.0 fantasy points in 2024 (9.2 per game), Jeudy is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 74th overall.

In his last three games, Jeudy has produced 60.2 fantasy points (20.1 per game), as he's caught 21 passes on 30 targets for 462 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeudy has tallied 614 receiving yards and two scores on 33 catches (49 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 75.4 points (15.1 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Jeudy's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Denver Broncos, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 31.5 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed nine balls (on 13 targets) for 235 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jerry Jeudy had his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, when he posted just 1.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has given up over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Steelers have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Steelers have given up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Pittsburgh has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Steelers have allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Steelers this year.

