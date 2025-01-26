Jazz vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Jazz vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSWI

The Utah Jazz (10-33) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (25-18) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Delta Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSWI. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Jazz vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -8.5 233.5 -370 +295

Jazz vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (70.9%)

Jazz vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 20-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 22-20-1 against the spread this year.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over 24 times in 43 opportunities (55.8%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread at home (13-10-1) than it has in road games (7-12-0).

At home, the Bucks go over the over/under 45.8% of the time (11 of 24 games). They hit the over more often in away games, going over the total in 63.2% of games (12 of 19).

Utah has been better against the spread away (15-10-0) than at home (7-10-1) this season.

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 44.4% of the time at home (eight of 18), and 64% of the time away (16 of 25).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.4 points, 12 boards and 5.8 assists.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.7 boards.

Bobby Portis averages 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.2 points, 1.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Taurean Prince's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 46.5% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.3 points for the Jazz, plus 11.4 boards and 1.5 assists.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He is making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gets the Jazz 19.7 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Jazz receive 18.1 points per game from John Collins, plus 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Keyonte George averages 16.2 points, 3.5 boards and 5.8 assists. He is draining 38.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.