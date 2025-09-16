Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New England Patriots, who have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL (58.5 yards allowed per game).

With Warren's next game versus the Patriots, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Jaylen Warren Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.81

63.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.32

18.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

With 25.3 fantasy points in 2025 (12.7 per game), Warren is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 49th overall.

Through two games this season, Warren has 25.3 total fantasy points, toting the ball 25 times for 85 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 108 yards on six catches (six targets) with one TDs.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Warren carried the ball 14 times for 48 yards (3.4 yards per carry) with four catches (on four targets) for 86 yards as a receiver, good for 13.4 fantasy points.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New England has allowed two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Patriots have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

New England has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown catch by three players this season.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this year.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown against New England this season.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

