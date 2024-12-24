Jayden Reed Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed will match up with the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Minnesota Vikings (248.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Reed a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Vikings? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Reed this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Reed vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.92

41.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Reed Fantasy Performance

With 138.3 fantasy points in 2024 (9.2 per game), Reed is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 65th overall.

In his last three games, Reed has ammassed 110 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on eight catches (11 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 14.2 (4.7 per game) during that stretch.

Reed has accumulated 33.5 total fantasy points (6.7 per game) in his last five games, catching 14 balls (on 20 targets) for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Reed's fantasy season came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, when he put up 29.1 fantasy points with four receptions (on six targets) for 138 yards and one TD.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has conceded over 300 yards passing to five players this season.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of eight players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed 20 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Minnesota has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Vikings this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Reed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.