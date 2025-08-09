FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jayden Reed 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jayden Reed 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Reed is the 45th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 142.0 fantasy points a year ago (21st among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, continue reading.

Jayden Reed Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Reed's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points142.08521
2025 Projected Fantasy Points98.512947

Jayden Reed 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Reed finished with 29.1 fantasy points -- four receptions, 138 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Eagles29.1641381
Week 2Colts4.62290
Week 3@Titans6.964500
Week 4Vikings20.1871391
Week 5@Rams9.764780
Week 6Cardinals8.866281
Week 7Texans1.042100

Jayden Reed vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 47.7% of the time while running the ball 52.3% of the time. Below is a look at how Reed's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jayden Reed7555857610
Tucker Kraft7050707715
Christian Watson532962028
Romeo Doubs724660149

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Reed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

