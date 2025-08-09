Jayden Reed 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Reed is the 45th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 142.0 fantasy points a year ago (21st among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, continue reading.

Jayden Reed Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Reed's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 142.0 85 21 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 98.5 129 47

Jayden Reed 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Reed finished with 29.1 fantasy points -- four receptions, 138 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 29.1 6 4 138 1 Week 2 Colts 4.6 2 2 9 0 Week 3 @Titans 6.9 6 4 50 0 Week 4 Vikings 20.1 8 7 139 1 Week 5 @Rams 9.7 6 4 78 0 Week 6 Cardinals 8.8 6 6 28 1 Week 7 Texans 1.0 4 2 10 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jayden Reed vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 47.7% of the time while running the ball 52.3% of the time. Below is a look at how Reed's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jayden Reed 75 55 857 6 10 Tucker Kraft 70 50 707 7 15 Christian Watson 53 29 620 2 8 Romeo Doubs 72 46 601 4 9

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Reed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.