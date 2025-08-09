Jayden Reed 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jayden Reed is the 45th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 142.0 fantasy points a year ago (21st among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, continue reading.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Jayden Reed Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Reed's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|142.0
|85
|21
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|98.5
|129
|47
Jayden Reed 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Reed finished with 29.1 fantasy points -- four receptions, 138 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|29.1
|6
|4
|138
|1
|Week 2
|Colts
|4.6
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|6.9
|6
|4
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|20.1
|8
|7
|139
|1
|Week 5
|@Rams
|9.7
|6
|4
|78
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|8.8
|6
|6
|28
|1
|Week 7
|Texans
|1.0
|4
|2
|10
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jayden Reed vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 47.7% of the time while running the ball 52.3% of the time. Below is a look at how Reed's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jayden Reed
|75
|55
|857
|6
|10
|Tucker Kraft
|70
|50
|707
|7
|15
|Christian Watson
|53
|29
|620
|2
|8
|Romeo Doubs
|72
|46
|601
|4
|9
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Jayden Reed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.