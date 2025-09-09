Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be up against the team with last year's 25th-ranked passing defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers (228.0 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.67

75.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 70th overall and 14th at his position, Smith-Njigba picked up 153.0 fantasy points (9.0 per game) in 2024.

In his one game this season so far, Smith-Njigba had nine receptions on 13 targets, for 124 yards, and ended up with 10.4 fantasy points.

In his best game last season, Smith-Njigba picked up 30.0 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 180 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, Smith-Njigba posted 16.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: eight receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown.

In what was his worst game of the year, Smith-Njigba finished with 1.3 fantasy points -- four receptions, nine yards, on five targets. That was in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith-Njigba recorded 1.9 fantasy points -- two catches, 19 yards, on two targets -- in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Against Pittsburgh last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Steelers surrendered at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Pittsburgh last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Steelers allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Pittsburgh gave up more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

The Steelers allowed 23 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Pittsburgh didn't surrender more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

Looking at run defense, the Steelers allowed more than 100 rushing yards to only two players last season.

In terms of run defense, Pittsburgh gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

On the ground, the Steelers allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

