Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers
Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be up against the team with last year's 25th-ranked passing defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers (228.0 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Game Date: September 14, 2025
- Game Time: 1 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5
- Projected Receiving Yards: 75.67
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29
Projections provided by numberFire
Smith-Njigba 2024 Fantasy Performance
- Ranked 70th overall and 14th at his position, Smith-Njigba picked up 153.0 fantasy points (9.0 per game) in 2024.
- In his one game this season so far, Smith-Njigba had nine receptions on 13 targets, for 124 yards, and ended up with 10.4 fantasy points.
- In his best game last season, Smith-Njigba picked up 30.0 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 180 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams.
- In Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, Smith-Njigba posted 16.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: eight receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown.
- In what was his worst game of the year, Smith-Njigba finished with 1.3 fantasy points -- four receptions, nine yards, on five targets. That was in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams.
- Smith-Njigba recorded 1.9 fantasy points -- two catches, 19 yards, on two targets -- in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.
Steelers Defensive Performance
- Against Pittsburgh last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- The Steelers surrendered at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.
- Against Pittsburgh last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.
- In the passing game, the Steelers allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.
- Through the air, Pittsburgh gave up more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.
- The Steelers allowed 23 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.
- Pittsburgh didn't surrender more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.
- Looking at run defense, the Steelers allowed more than 100 rushing yards to only two players last season.
- In terms of run defense, Pittsburgh gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.
- On the ground, the Steelers allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.
