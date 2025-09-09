Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Giants -- whose run defense was ranked 27th in the NFL last year (136.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Williams, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Giants.

Javonte Williams Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.44

66.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.19

12.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2024 Fantasy Performance

Williams was 32nd at his position, and 136th overall, with 105.9 fantasy points (6.2 per game) last year.

Williams picked up 18.4 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had 15 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 7 last year versus the New Orleans Saints, Williams posted a season-high of 23.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: 14 carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 23 yards.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Williams finished with 14.7 points (9 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 28 yards) in Week 11 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Williams picked up 0.4 fantasy points -- 8 carries, -2 yards -- in Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, his second-worst performance of the year.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York gave up over 300 passing yards to only one QB last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Giants last year.

In the passing game, New York allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Giants allowed only one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, New York allowed over 100 receiving yards to only two players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Giants allowed a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

New York gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just three players last season.

Looking at run D, the Giants yielded more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players last season.

In the running game, the Giants allowed only three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

