Javonte Williams Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), running back Javonte Williams and the Denver Broncos will play the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league (98.3 yards allowed per game).

With Williams' next game against the Chiefs, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Williams vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.85

16.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

0.11 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.39

15.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 98.1 fantasy points in 2024 (6.1 per game), Williams is the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 143rd overall.

During his last three games, Williams has delivered 7.6 total fantasy points (2.5 per game), rushing the ball 10 times for 39 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 37 yards on 11 receptions (16 targets).

Williams has amassed 14.4 fantasy points (2.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 38 yards with one touchdown on 22 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 46 yards on 14 grabs (22 targets).

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 23.1 fantasy points. He also had 88 rushing yards on 14 attempts (6.3 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Chiefs this year.

