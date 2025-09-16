Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff will match up with the 31st-ranked pass defense of the Baltimore Ravens (298 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Is Goff a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Ravens? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Jared Goff Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Passing Yards: 271.82

271.82 Projected Passing TDs: 1.60

1.60 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.38

5.38 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

With 44.9 fantasy points this season (22.5 per game), Goff is the sixth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks sixth among all players.

In two games this season, Goff has accumulated 559 passing yards (54-of-67) with six passing TDs and one pick, leading to 44.9 fantasy points.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Goff connected on 82.1% of his passes for 334 yards, with five touchdowns and zero interceptions with six rushing yards on the ground, good for 34.0 fantasy points.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has given up two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Ravens have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed a TD catch by four players this year.

Baltimore has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Ravens have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

