Jared Goff Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff will match up with the 28th-ranked passing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (243.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Goff for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Vikings? We've got stats and info for you below.

Goff vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.3

19.3 Projected Passing Yards: 269.06

269.06 Projected Passing TDs: 2.19

2.19 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.85

7.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

With 314.3 fantasy points this season (19.6 per game), Goff is the seventh-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks eighth among all players.

Over his last three games, Goff has tallied 92.2 fantasy points (30.7 per game), as he's piled up 1,133 yards on 87-of-125 passing with 11 touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on nine rushing yards on six carries.

Goff has connected on 140-of-200 passes for 1,637 yards, with 16 touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 131.1 total fantasy points (26.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 17 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

The highlight of Goff's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, when he tallied 41.1 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jared Goff's matchup versus the Houston Texans in Week 10 was his worst of the season, as he put up 7.8 fantasy points. He passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns, and threw five picks on the day.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up over 300 yards passing to five players this year.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Vikings this year.

