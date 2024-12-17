Jared Goff Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Quarterback Jared Goff has a matchup versus the 19th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (217.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Detroit Lions play the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Goff's next game versus the Bears, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Goff vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 Projected Passing Yards: 255.78

255.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.76

1.76 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.27

11.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Goff Fantasy Performance

Goff has compiled 263.2 fantasy points in 2024 (18.8 per game), which ranks him seventh at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 8 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Goff has completed 91-of-134 passes for 998 yards, with 10 passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 80.0 total fantasy points (26.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 21 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Goff has tallied 125.4 fantasy points (25.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,679 yards on 141-of-199 passing, with 14 touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 42 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The high point of Goff's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills last week, when he piled up 41.1 fantasy points with 494 passing yards, five TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 13 rushing yards on two carries (6.5 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Jared Goff had his worst game of the season in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, when he put up 7.8 fantasy points -- 15-of-30 (50%), 240 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs.

Bears Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Chicago this year.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this year.

A total of seven players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing TD to 15 players this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Bears this year.

