Jared Goff 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jared Goff is the 14th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 288.9 fantasy points a year ago (seventh among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, see below.

Jared Goff Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Goff's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 288.9 8 7 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 279.6 18 17

Jared Goff 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the Denver Broncos, Goff put up a season-high 31.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 24-of-34 (70.6%), 278 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 14.0 22-for-35 253 1 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 22.9 28-for-35 323 3 1 0 Week 3 Falcons 18.0 22-for-33 243 1 1 1 Week 4 @Packers 11.4 19-for-28 210 1 1 0 Week 5 Panthers 27.4 20-for-28 236 3 0 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 22.4 30-for-44 353 2 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 9.4 33-for-53 284 0 1 0 View Full Table

Jared Goff and the Lions Receiving Corps

Goff completed 67.3% of his passes to throw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how several of Goff's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Amon-Ra St. Brown 164 119 1515 10 23 Sam LaPorta 120 86 889 10 15 Kalif Raymond 44 35 489 1 4

