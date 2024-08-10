Jared Goff 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jared Goff is the 14th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 288.9 fantasy points a year ago (seventh among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, see below.
Jared Goff Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Goff's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|288.9
|8
|7
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|279.6
|18
|17
Jared Goff 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 15 versus the Denver Broncos, Goff put up a season-high 31.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 24-of-34 (70.6%), 278 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|14.0
|22-for-35
|253
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|22.9
|28-for-35
|323
|3
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|18.0
|22-for-33
|243
|1
|1
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|11.4
|19-for-28
|210
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|27.4
|20-for-28
|236
|3
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|22.4
|30-for-44
|353
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|9.4
|33-for-53
|284
|0
|1
|0
Jared Goff and the Lions Receiving Corps
Goff completed 67.3% of his passes to throw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how several of Goff's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|164
|119
|1515
|10
|23
|Sam LaPorta
|120
|86
|889
|10
|15
|Kalif Raymond
|44
|35
|489
|1
|4
