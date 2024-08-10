menu item
NFL

Jared Goff 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jared Goff 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jared Goff is the 14th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 288.9 fantasy points a year ago (seventh among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, see below.

Jared Goff Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Goff's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points288.987
2024 Projected Fantasy Points279.61817

Jared Goff 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the Denver Broncos, Goff put up a season-high 31.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 24-of-34 (70.6%), 278 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Chiefs14.022-for-35253100
Week 2Seahawks22.928-for-35323310
Week 3Falcons18.022-for-33243111
Week 4@Packers11.419-for-28210110
Week 5Panthers27.420-for-28236301
Week 6@Buccaneers22.430-for-44353200
Week 7@Ravens9.433-for-53284010
Jared Goff and the Lions Receiving Corps

Goff completed 67.3% of his passes to throw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how several of Goff's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Amon-Ra St. Brown16411915151023
Sam LaPorta120868891015
Kalif Raymond443548914

