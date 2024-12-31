Jameson Williams Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Wideout Jameson Williams is looking at a matchup against the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league (243.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Detroit Lions meet the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Williams vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.35

60.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Williams is currently the 10th-ranked player in fantasy (64th overall), with 150.8 total fantasy points (10.8 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has racked up 50.2 total fantasy points (16.7 per game), grabbing 13 balls (on 20 targets) for 257 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams has hauled in 23 balls (on 35 targets) for 365 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 62.8 fantasy points (12.6 per game) during that period.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 16, when he put up 21.0 fantasy points with five receptions (on seven targets) for 143 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Jameson Williams delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (-0.4 points) in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in one ball for -4 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up over 300 yards passing to five players this season.

The Vikings have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Minnesota this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed over 100 yards receiving to eight players this season.

The Vikings have allowed a TD reception by 21 players this season.

Minnesota has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

