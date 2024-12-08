James Madison vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Boca Raton Bowl 2024

The college football schedule on Wednesday includes the James Madison Dukes taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

James Madison vs Western Kentucky Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: James Madison: (-265) | Western Kentucky: (+215)

James Madison: (-265) | Western Kentucky: (+215) Spread: James Madison: -7.5 (-105) | Western Kentucky: +7.5 (-115)

James Madison: -7.5 (-105) | Western Kentucky: +7.5 (-115) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

James Madison vs Western Kentucky Betting Trends

James Madison is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

On the season, James Madison is 3-5 as 7.5-point or better favorites.

There have been four James Madison games (of 12) that hit the over this season.

Western Kentucky's record against the spread in 2024 is 7-6-0.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Western Kentucky has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

There have been six Western Kentucky games (out of 13) that hit the over this year.

James Madison vs Western Kentucky Point Spread

Western Kentucky is an underdog by 7.5 points against James Madison. Western Kentucky is -115 to cover the spread, and James Madison is -105.

James Madison vs Western Kentucky Over/Under

James Madison versus Western Kentucky, on Dec. 18, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

James Madison vs Western Kentucky Moneyline

Western Kentucky is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while James Madison is a -265 favorite.

James Madison vs. Western Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games James Madison 33.8 30 20.8 25 53.2 12 Western Kentucky 25.5 71 24.5 80 55.7 13

James Madison vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Stadium: FAU Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth James Madison vs. Western Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.