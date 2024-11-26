James Conner Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Minnesota Vikings, who have the top-ranked rushing defense in the league (74.7 yards allowed per game).

For more info on Conner, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming game versus the Vikings.

Thinking about playing Conner this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Conner vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.58

62.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.56

0.56 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.06

22.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Conner Fantasy Performance

With 131.3 fantasy points in 2024 (11.9 per game), Conner is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 41st overall.

Over his last three games, Conner has totaled 34.1 fantasy points (11.4 per game) as he's rushed for 148 yards and scored one touchdown on 37 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 133 yards on 13 catches (13 targets).

Conner has amassed 62.2 fantasy points (12.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 302 yards with two touchdowns on 76 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 200 yards on 17 receptions (20 targets).

The peak of Conner's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Los Angeles Rams, when he posted 18.4 fantasy points (21 receptions, 122 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, James Conner's matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 2.5 fantasy points. He ran for 17 yards on nine carries on the day with one catch for eight yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed three players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has given up over 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Vikings have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Minnesota has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on James Conner? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.