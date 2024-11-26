Jameis Winston Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Quarterback Jameis Winston faces a matchup versus the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (199.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Cleveland Browns take on the Denver Broncos, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Winston vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Game Day: December 2, 2024

December 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Passing Yards: 224.97

224.97 Projected Passing TDs: 1.14

1.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.62

11.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Winston Fantasy Performance

With 83.3 fantasy points this season (10.4 per game), Winston is the 30th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 110th among all players.

Over his last three games, Winston has put up 50.2 fantasy points (16.7 per game), as he's amassed 849 yards on 74-of-119 passing with three touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 42 rushing yards on nine carries with one TD.

Winston has amassed 82.5 fantasy points (16.5 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 106-of-171 throws for 1,250 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 44 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of Winston's fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, when he compiled 26.6 fantasy points with eight rushing yards on one carry.

From a fantasy perspective, Jameis Winston's game against the New York Giants in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he put up 0.1 fantasy points. He passed for zero yards and zero touchdowns, and threw picks on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Broncos have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Denver has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Broncos have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Denver has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Broncos this season.

Denver has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Denver has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Broncos have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

