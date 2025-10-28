Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers faces a matchup against the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (245.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Meyers a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jaguars? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Meyers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jakobi Meyers Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.88

50.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers is currently the 60th-ranked fantasy player at his position (192nd overall), tallying 32.9 total fantasy points (5.5 per game).

In his last three games, Meyers has posted 10.1 fantasy points (3.4 per game), as he's converted 17 targets into 12 catches for 101 yards and zero TDs.

Meyers has produced 23.2 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 33 targets into 21 catches for 232 yards and zero TDs.

The high point of Meyers' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the New England Patriots, when he caught eight balls on 10 targets for 97 yards, good for 9.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers let down his fantasy managers against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, when he mustered only 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have given up three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

Jacksonville has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jakobi Meyers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.