Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers will be up against the team with last year's seventh-ranked pass defense, the Los Angeles Chargers (206.9 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.

With Meyers' next game versus the Chargers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jakobi Meyers Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.82

67.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 107th overall and 29th at his position, Meyers accumulated 131.0 fantasy points (8.7 per game) in 2024.

In his one game this season so far, Meyers had eight receptions on 10 targets, for 97 yards, and ended up with 9.7 fantasy points.

In his best game last year, Meyers picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 123 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Meyers accumulated 14.2 fantasy points in Week 3 versus the Carolina Panthers -- seven catches, 62 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

Meyers picked up 2.9 fantasy points -- four receptions, 29 yards, on five targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 2 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

In his second-worst game of the season, Meyers ended up with 4.1 fantasy points -- two receptions, 41 yards, on five targets -- in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Against Los Angeles last season, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Chargers allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Los Angeles allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Chargers last year, only two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, four players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Chargers last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Los Angeles allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Chargers last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, seven players ran for at least one TD.

Last year, the Chargers didn't allow an opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

