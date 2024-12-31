Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Wideout Jakobi Meyers faces a matchup versus the eighth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (205.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Meyers vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.84

45.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Meyers is currently the 35th-ranked player in fantasy (118th overall), with 112.7 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

In his last three games, Meyers has ammassed 161 receiving yards and one touchdown on 12 catches (23 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 22.1 (7.4 per game) during that stretch.

Meyers has put up 38.5 fantasy points (7.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 25 passes on 44 targets for 325 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Meyers' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 14.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, grabbing four passes on five targets for 29 yards (2.9 fantasy points).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Chargers have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Chargers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Chargers this year.

