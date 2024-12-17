Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Jakobi Meyers and the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (264.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

For more information on Meyers, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars.

Thinking about playing Meyers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Meyers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.74

68.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers is currently the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position (127th overall), putting up 96.5 total fantasy points (8.0 per game).

In his last three games, Meyers has put up 22.3 fantasy points (7.4 per game), as he's hauled in 18 passes on 30 targets for 223 yards and zero touchdowns.

Meyers has amassed 39.2 total fantasy points (7.8 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 32 balls (on 51 targets) for 372 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Meyers' fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, when he put up 14.2 fantasy points with seven receptions (on nine targets) for 62 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jakobi Meyers had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he posted just 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed eight players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Five players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has given up more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown reception by 23 players this season.

Jacksonville has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Four players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jaguars this year.

A total of 14 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jakobi Meyers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.