Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has a matchup versus the 25th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (229.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Atlanta Falcons, Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Considering Meyers for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Falcons? We've got stats and info for you below.

Meyers vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.51

68.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

With 90.6 fantasy points in 2024 (8.2 per game), Meyers is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 124th overall.

During his last three games Meyers has been targeted 36 times, with 23 receptions for 285 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 28.5 fantasy points (9.5 per game) during that period.

Meyers has put up 43.8 fantasy points (8.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 35 passes on 53 targets for 418 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Meyers' fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, when he posted 14.2 fantasy points with seven receptions (on nine targets) for 62 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers' matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 2.9 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 29 yards on the day.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Three players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed at least two passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Falcons have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown reception by 20 players this season.

Atlanta has allowed five players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

