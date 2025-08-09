Jakobi Meyers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jakobi Meyers is the 42nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after putting up 131.0 fantasy points a year ago (29th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Las Vegas Raiders player, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Jakobi Meyers Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Meyers' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|131.0
|107
|29
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|111.2
|115
|41
Jakobi Meyers 2024 Game-by-Game
Meyers picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 123 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|6.4
|3
|3
|61
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|2.9
|5
|4
|29
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|14.2
|9
|7
|62
|1
|Week 4
|Browns
|4.9
|10
|5
|49
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|7.2
|9
|6
|72
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|11.2
|7
|6
|52
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|10.5
|11
|8
|105
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jakobi Meyers vs. Other Raiders Receivers
The Raiders, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.4% of the time. Here's a glance at how Meyers' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jakobi Meyers
|129
|87
|1027
|4
|14
|Brock Bowers
|153
|112
|1194
|5
|14
|Tre Tucker
|81
|47
|539
|3
|5
|Raheem Mostert
|23
|19
|161
|0
|2
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Jakobi Meyers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.