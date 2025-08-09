Jakobi Meyers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jakobi Meyers is the 42nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after putting up 131.0 fantasy points a year ago (29th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Las Vegas Raiders player, see below.

Jakobi Meyers Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Meyers' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 131.0 107 29 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 111.2 115 41

Jakobi Meyers 2024 Game-by-Game

Meyers picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 123 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 6.4 3 3 61 0 Week 2 @Ravens 2.9 5 4 29 0 Week 3 Panthers 14.2 9 7 62 1 Week 4 Browns 4.9 10 5 49 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7.2 9 6 72 0 Week 8 Chiefs 11.2 7 6 52 1 Week 9 @Bengals 10.5 11 8 105 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jakobi Meyers vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.4% of the time. Here's a glance at how Meyers' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jakobi Meyers 129 87 1027 4 14 Brock Bowers 153 112 1194 5 14 Tre Tucker 81 47 539 3 5 Raheem Mostert 23 19 161 0 2

