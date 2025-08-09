FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jakobi Meyers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jakobi Meyers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jakobi Meyers is the 42nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after putting up 131.0 fantasy points a year ago (29th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Las Vegas Raiders player, see below.

Jakobi Meyers Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Meyers' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points131.010729
2025 Projected Fantasy Points111.211541

Jakobi Meyers 2024 Game-by-Game

Meyers picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 123 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chargers6.433610
Week 2@Ravens2.954290
Week 3Panthers14.297621
Week 4Browns4.9105490
Week 5@Broncos7.296720
Week 8Chiefs11.276521
Week 9@Bengals10.51181050

Jakobi Meyers vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 62.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.4% of the time. Here's a glance at how Meyers' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jakobi Meyers129871027414
Brock Bowers1531121194514
Tre Tucker814753935
Raheem Mostert231916102

Want more data and analysis on Jakobi Meyers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

