Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Odds, Prediction and How to Watch Heavyweight Bout

A trendy fight set for 2024, Jake "The Problem Child" Paul (9-1, 6 KO) will slug it out with former undisputed heavyweight champion "Iron" Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KO).

UPDATE June 7th, 2024: This bout has been rescheduled for Friday, November 15th, 2024 due to an ulcer suffered by Tyson. Check back regularly for updated fight information and boxing odds.

new date for paul vs tyson ‼️ NOVEMBER 15, live on netflix #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/RguqcG2TIO — Netflix (@netflix) June 7, 2024

They say "everything's bigger in Texas," and naturally, the Lone Star State will make a fitting host for this explosive bout. Paul-Tyson will serve as the main event at AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys), with Amanda Serrano challenging Katie Taylor for undisputed status at women's super lightweight in a re-match co-main event.

With a little over two months until fight night, let's see what the betting odds look like along with some other info about this headline-grabbing clash.

All Paul-Tyson odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after this article is published.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Odds

As of the second week of May, Paul is listed as a -178 moneyline favorite, which implies a 64% winning probability for the Cleveland native. That leaves Tyson with +138 odds -- or a 42% implied chance -- to defeat Paul. Check back as the event approaches closer for additional markets.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Date, Time & How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 20th

Fight Time: Main event ringwalks are tentatively expected around midnight ET (9 p.m. PT)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Broadcast: Netflix

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Tale of the Tape

Name: Jake Paul — Mike Tyson

Country: USA — USA

Age on fight night: 27 — 58

Height: 6'1 — 5'10"

Reach: 76" — 71"

Stance: Orthodox — Orthodox

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Prediction

Transparently, this is another gimmicky fight. Sure, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has sanctioned Paul-Tyson as a professional bout, but there are still a few looming oddities with this matchup.

Notably, "Iron" Mike has been one of boxing's greatest treasures. He belongs to the fraternal order of Americans to have held undisputed heavyweight status, and he was twice named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine. Still, much of that dominance came at the end of the 1980s and beginning of the 1990s.

Jake Paul has become a ubiquitous presence over the past half decade, spearheading the trend of online-content-creators-turned-fighters. The kid from Ohio has since moved to Puerto Rico to focus solely on his training, but Paul has fought only three traditionally trained boxers -- losing a split decision to Tommy Fury -- throughout 10 highly publicized bouts. Simply, "The Problem Child" has never encountered someone with ring skills akin to Tyson's.

Tyson has not had a professional bout since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride in Washington, D.C. More recently, we saw the heavyweight legend in a 2020 exhibition match versus former champion Roy Jones Jr., to which both men looked sharp -- especially considering their age.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, only moneylines are available for Paul-Tyson at this time. With this fight scheduled for just eight two-minute rounds (rather than a dozen three-minute rounds), Iron Mike looks enticing to me as a +138 underdog. Sure, he was 30-years old when his influencer opponent was born, but Tyson still maintains power and ring generalship.

Until more markets are opened for this fight, I find more value on the plus-money side of this listing. Tyson will need to get back to his roots by working quickly and compactly, wearing down the larger Paul's frame. If Tyson can utilize similar footwork from his younger days, it will be challenging for Paul to land his right "hand of God."

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.