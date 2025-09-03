Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs will be up against the team with last year's seventh-ranked run defense, the Green Bay Packers (99.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Gibbs for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Gibbs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.55

70.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.45

28.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his best game last year -- Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings -- Gibbs accumulated 41.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 23 carries, 139 yards, 3 TDs; 5 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Gibbs finished with 29.5 points (14 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 70 yards) in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

In Week 13 versus the Chicago Bears, Gibbs posted a season-low 8.4 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 9 carries, 87 yards.

Gibbs accumulated 9.1 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 63 yards; 3 receptions, 28 yards -- in Week 6 versus the Dallas Cowboys, his second-worst performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Last year, Green Bay allowed only three quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Packers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Green Bay allowed two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Packers gave up at least three passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Green Bay allowed over 100 receiving yards to just two players last season.

The Packers allowed 22 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Against Green Bay last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Packers allowed four players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Green Bay allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

In the ground game, the Packers allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.