Jahan Dotson Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Jahan Dotson and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys and their 22nd-ranked pass defense (223.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Dotson for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Cowboys? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Dotson vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 1.5

1.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 2.0

2.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.99

10.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Dotson Fantasy Performance

Dotson is the 133rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 379th overall, as he has tallied 13.5 total fantasy points (1.0 per game).

In his last three games, Dotson has grabbed two balls (on four targets) for 12 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 1.2 fantasy points (0.4 per game).

Dotson has compiled 24 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on four catches (seven targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 2.4 (0.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Dotson's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught one ball on one target for 36 yards, good for 3.6 fantasy points.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed three players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Dallas has allowed eight players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed six players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Dallas this season.

Three players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

