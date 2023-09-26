FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
NFL

Jaguars vs Falcons Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Atlanta Falcons.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jaguars win (56.1%)

Jaguars vs Falcons Point Spread

The Jaguars are 3-point favorites against the Falcons. The Jaguars are -120 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -102 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Jaguars vs Falcons Over/Under

The over/under for Jaguars-Falcons on October 1 is 43. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Jaguars vs Falcons Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jaguars-Falcons, Jacksonville is the favorite at -176, and Atlanta is +148 playing on the road.

Jaguars vs Falcons Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Jaguars have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
  • Two of the Jaguars' three games have gone over the point total.
  • The Falcons have one win against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.
  • One Falcons game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

Jaguars vs Falcons Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: JAX: (-176) | ATL: (+148)
  • Spread: JAX: -3 (-120) | ATL: +3 (-102)
  • Total: 43 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

