Jaguars vs Falcons Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1
The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Atlanta Falcons.
All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup.
Jaguars vs Falcons Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jaguars win (56.1%)
Jaguars vs Falcons Point Spread
The Jaguars are 3-point favorites against the Falcons. The Jaguars are -120 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -102 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Jaguars vs Falcons Over/Under
The over/under for Jaguars-Falcons on October 1 is 43. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Jaguars vs Falcons Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Jaguars-Falcons, Jacksonville is the favorite at -176, and Atlanta is +148 playing on the road.
Jaguars vs Falcons Betting Trends
- Jacksonville has posted one win against the spread this year.
- As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Jaguars have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Two of the Jaguars' three games have gone over the point total.
- The Falcons have one win against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.
- One Falcons game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

