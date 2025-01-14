Jaguars Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are among the list of teams searching for a new head coach, with Doug Pederson being let go after the Jags tallied a 4-13 record in 2024. Securing an improbable come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round and suffering a seven-point defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round during the 2021 season seems like such a distant memory for Jacksonville.

While the Jaguars already have Trevor Lawrence under contract for years to come, this offseason will be crucial in the organization's future.

Overall Offense: 20th

20th Pass Offense: 22nd

22nd Rush Offense: 17th

17th Overall Defense: 31st

31st Pass Defense: 32nd

32nd Rush Defense: 27th

Jaguars' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Mac Jones, QB

Jeremiah Ledbetter, DT

Caleb Johnson, LB

Andre Cisco, FS

D'Ernest Johnson, RB

C.J. Beathard, QB

Luke Farrell, TE

Cole Van Lanen, G

Tim Jones, WR (restricted free agent)

De'Shaan Dixon, OLB (exclusive rights free agent)

Esezi Otomewo, DE (exclusive rights free agent)

Here are the Jaguars' list of impending free agents, per Spotrac. Jacksonville doesn't have a long list of players set to hit the open market, and they'll possess the 18th-most cap space ($38.3) in the NFL entering the offseason.

Even though Mac Jones made seven starts for the Jaguars in 2024, the most notable free agent for Jacksonville this offseason is Andre Cisco. Cisco has started in 14-plus games in each of the past three seasons, totaling 203 tackles, 22 pass deflections, and 8 interceptions during that span.

The chances the Jaguars become a desirable landing spot for impending free agents is likely dependent on who the next head coach is.

Jaguars' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

5th overall

2nd round

3rd round

3rd round (via Minnesota Vikings)

4th round

4th round (via Minnesota Vikings)

5th round

6th round

6th round (via Seattle Seahawks)

7th round

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

For a team that desperately needs to improve at multiple spots on their roster, the Jaguars should benefit from having 10 draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, via Tankathon. With an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, Jacksonville secured the No. 5 overall pick, and they currently have four selections in the first two days of this year's draft.

FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim has the Jaguars using the fifth-overall selection on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in his 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Jaguars' Top Offseason Needs

Offensive Line

Secondary

Defensive Line

Despite the Jaguars giving up the seventh-fewest sacks (32), they need to make it a priority to continue bolstering their offensive line in hopes of keeping Trevor Lawrence healthy and upright. After Jacksonville used their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Anton Harrison, don't be surprised if they take an offensive linemen early in this year's draft.

You could make the argument that the secondary is the biggest need for the Jags -- especially if they elect to let Cisco walk in free agency. Besides a handful of veterans that are expected to be available in free agency, Jacksonville will have options to improve their secondary during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Josh Hines-Allen is one of the premier edge rushers in the league -- accruing 25.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles over the last two years -- but the Jaguars finished with the fifth-fewest sacks (34). Along with Will Johnson, keep an eye out for players like Mason Graham, Abdul Carter, James Pearce Jr., and Mykel Williams when Jacksonville is on the clock in the first round.

