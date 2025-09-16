Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is looking at a matchup against the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (153 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Chase a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 81.84

81.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

With 25.1 fantasy points in 2025 (12.6 per game), Chase is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 50th overall.

In two games this season, Chase has been targeted 21 times, with 16 receptions for 191 yards and one TD, leading to 25.1 fantasy points.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chase reeled in 14 balls on 16 targets for 165 yardsone touchdown, good for 22.5 fantasy points.

Vikings Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown catch by one player this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Vikings have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

