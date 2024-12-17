Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Cleveland Browns and their 11th-ranked passing defense (212.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Chase worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Browns? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Chase vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.3

17.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 94.23

94.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.73

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase is currently the top fantasy player at his position (12th overall), racking up 233.8 fantasy points (16.7 per game).

During his last three games Chase has been targeted 38 times, with 29 receptions for 357 yards and three TDs. He has put up 55.1 fantasy points (18.4 per game) during that stretch.

Chase has racked up 119.0 total fantasy points (23.8 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 47 balls (on 68 targets) for 696 yards and eight touchdowns.

The peak of Chase's fantasy campaign was a Week 10 performance versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 44.4 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed 11 balls (on 17 targets) for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Ja'Marr Chase delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (3.5 points) in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, catching four balls for 35 yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has allowed eight players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Browns have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Cleveland has allowed six players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this year.

The Browns have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

