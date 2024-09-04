Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase will be up against the team with last season's 11th-ranked passing defense, the New England Patriots (208.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Chase a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Patriots? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Chase vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.83

11.83 Projected Receiving Yards: 81.84

81.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.59

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase 2023 Fantasy Performance

Chase was 13th at his position, and 57th overall, with 162.7 fantasy points (10.2 per game) last season.

In Week 5 last year versus the Arizona Cardinals, Chase posted a season-high 37.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: 15 receptions, 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase accumulated 20.6 fantasy points in Week 13 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- 11 catches, 149 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

In what was his worst game of the year, Chase finished with 1.9 fantasy points -- four receptions, 19 yards, on six targets. That was in Week 18 versus the Cleveland Browns.

Chase accumulated 2.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 29 yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 14 versus the Indianapolis Colts).

Patriots Defensive Performance

Last season, New England allowed three quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Patriots allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against New England last season, five players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Patriots last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against New England last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Patriots last season, 19 players caught a TD pass.

Through the air, New England did not allow an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Patriots gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.

Against New England last season, 12 players ran for at least one TD.

The Patriots gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

