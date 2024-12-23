NHL
Islanders vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Islanders vs Sabres Game Info
- New York Islanders (13-14-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-19-4)
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-156)
|Sabres (+130)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (55.6%)
Islanders vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-196 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +158.
Islanders vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for the Islanders versus Sabres matchup on December 23 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Islanders vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Sabres reveal New York as the favorite (-156) and Buffalo as the underdog (+130) on the road.