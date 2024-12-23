FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Islanders vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Islanders vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Sabres Game Info

  • New York Islanders (13-14-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-19-4)
  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-156)Sabres (+130)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (55.6%)

Islanders vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-196 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +158.

Islanders vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Islanders versus Sabres matchup on December 23 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Sabres reveal New York as the favorite (-156) and Buffalo as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup