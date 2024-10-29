menu item
NHL

Islanders vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 29

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the New York Islanders facing the Anaheim Ducks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Ducks Game Info

  • New York Islanders (3-3-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-4-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-235)Ducks (+190)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (64.7%)

Islanders vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Islanders. The Ducks are -134 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +112.

Islanders vs Ducks Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Ducks on October 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Islanders vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Islanders, Anaheim is the underdog at +190, and New York is -235 playing at home.

