Islanders vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 29

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the New York Islanders facing the Anaheim Ducks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Ducks Game Info

New York Islanders (3-3-2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (3-4-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-235) Ducks (+190) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (64.7%)

Islanders vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Islanders. The Ducks are -134 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +112.

Islanders vs Ducks Over/Under

Islanders versus Ducks on October 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Islanders vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Islanders, Anaheim is the underdog at +190, and New York is -235 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!