NHL
Islanders vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12
The New York Islanders will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Islanders vs Canadiens Game Info
- New York Islanders (43-32-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (47-23-10)
- Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-114)
|Canadiens (-105)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (57.9%)
Islanders vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Islanders. The Canadiens are -250 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +198.
Islanders vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The Islanders-Canadiens game on April 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.
Islanders vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is a -105 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -114 favorite at home.