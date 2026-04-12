Islanders vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The New York Islanders will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Canadiens Game Info

New York Islanders (43-32-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (47-23-10)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-114) Canadiens (-105) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (57.9%)

Islanders vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Islanders. The Canadiens are -250 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +198.

Islanders vs Canadiens Over/Under

The Islanders-Canadiens game on April 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Islanders vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is a -105 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -114 favorite at home.

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