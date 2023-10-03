Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Running back Isiah Pacheco is looking at a matchup versus the 16th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (111.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Pacheco a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Pacheco vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.04

10.04 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.84

58.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.33

12.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

With 48.0 fantasy points in 2023 (12.0 per game), Pacheco is the 14th-ranked player at the RB position and 49th among all players.

During his last three games, Pacheco has delivered 42.6 total fantasy points (14.2 per game), running the ball 47 times for 247 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 59 yards on six receptions (eight targets).

The peak of Pacheco's fantasy season came against the New York Jets last week, when he racked up 21.8 fantasy points with 115 rushing yards and one TD on 20 carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in three balls (on three targets) for 43 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Isiah Pacheco delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (5.4 points) in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, rushing for 23 yards on eight carries with four catches for 31 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Minnesota has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Vikings have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Minnesota has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

