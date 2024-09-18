Is Brock Bowers the New Gronk? Davante Adams' Bold Comparison

It's been only two weeks into his NFL career, but Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is catching the eyes of current and former players from around the league.

On Tuesday's episode of Up & Adams, Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams likened what he's seen from Bowers to Super Bowl Champion tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star has set the all-time rookie record for catches and yards through his first two games with 15 receptions for 156 yards.

Despite the historic start, FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds have Bowers as a distant sixth -- at +2500 -- in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds.

If he were able to accomplish the feat, he'd be the first tight end to win the award in its history.

Are you betting on the next Gronk to continue to make history this season?

Here's the clip discussed above:

Davante Adams said THIS about rookie TE Brock Bowers in front of Gronk 👀📈



"(Brock) shows some promise of looking like this guy (Gronk) that's on the screen with us right now."@tae15adams @brockbowers17 @RobGronkowski @Raiders @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/TzfHYBUp96 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 17, 2024

Check out the full interview below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!