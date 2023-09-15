Iowa vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Western Michigan Broncos.

Iowa vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa: (-10000) | Western Michigan: (+2800)

Iowa: (-10000) | Western Michigan: (+2800) Spread: Iowa: -28.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +28.5 (-110)

Iowa: -28.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +28.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Iowa vs Western Michigan Betting Trends

Iowa hasn won once against the spread this year.

Western Michigan has one win against the spread this year.

Western Michigan and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.

Iowa vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (94.6%)

Iowa vs Western Michigan Point Spread

Iowa is favored by 28.5 points over Western Michigan. Iowa is -110 to cover the spread, with Western Michigan being -110.

Iowa vs Western Michigan Over/Under

The Iowa-Western Michigan game on September 16 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -108 and the under is -112.

Iowa vs Western Michigan Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Iowa vs. Western Michigan reveal Iowa as the favorite (-10000) and Western Michigan as the underdog (+2800).

Iowa vs. Western Michigan Points Insights

The Hawkeyes had an average implied point total of 23.8 last season, which is 12.2 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (36).

Last season, Iowa did not score more than its implied point total for this matchup (36).

The 29.8-point average implied total last season for the Broncos is 21.8 more points than the team's 8-point implied total in this matchup.

